Cannabis Referendum Result Announced Today: Compromise And Consensus Are Needed, Says NORML
At 2pm today New Zealand will learn the preliminary
results of the referendum on the Cannabis Legalisation and
Control Bill. Was New Zealand swayed by Reefer Madness
fearmongering, or comforted that other places have
already done this, and the sky did not
fall?
"Today we discover if myths or facts
won the referendum," says Chris Fowlie, spokesperson for
NORML New Zealand Inc.
Polls on the cannabis
referendum have been notoriously volatile, with some showing
the vote losing, some winning and others too close to
call.
"We gave it everything and are feeling
quietly confident," says Mr Fowlie. "But with such a close
vote we will need compromise and consensus moving
forward,"
"Whichever side gets the most votes should recognise almost half the country voted the other way. So I'd expect, if Yes wins, that the Bill would change to reflect the concerns some people had. Likewise if No wins there must still be reforms, just not this Bill in that form."
Special votes will be added next week, on Friday 6 November, and are expected to tip the results in favour of Yes, because they include overseas voters, prisoners, late enrolments and those who moved address. A close loss today could be overturned next week.
In a
year dominated by Covid, there is an irony that a century
ago while also in the grip of a pandemic New Zealand voted
to reject national alcohol prohibition - and the special
votes decided the result.
Prohibition had won on the day, but that was overturned by the special votes of soldiers returning from WW1. They didn't fight for freedom just to have their tipple banned by puritanical wowsers. Prohibition was defeated by just 13,000 votes.
Writing on
, Chris Fowlie has proposed several ways reform could still occur under a No-majority scenario, and also how reforms may change to reflect concerns raised during the campaign.
"A 'no' vote to that Bill
doesn’t also mean no to everything else. It was
non-binding, after all!"
Whatever the result
today, campaigners and advocates can take heart they have
raised the level of discussion and progressed dialogue
around drug policy reform, and have shifted hardcore
puritans to conceding prohibition does not
work.
It's also clear that the work of
reformers will continue regardless. Under a Yes scenario we
move into lobbying mode, shepherding the draft Bill through
parliament. Under a No scenario, we regroup and keep moving
forward with other reforms.
New Zealand's
oldest cannabis reform group, NORML was a registered Third
Party Promoter for the cannabis referendum and ran a strong
"Vote Yes" street level campaign featuring eye-catching
billboards, leaflets and online
advertising.
NORML is holding a cannabis referendum results viewing party today at 2pm today at The Hempstore, 253 Karangahape Road, Auckland. This is open to media, the public and Vote Yes supporters.