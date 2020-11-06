Referendum Results

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:



Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



