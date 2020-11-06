Referendum Results
End of Life Choice Referendum
The referendum asked the question: "Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?"
65.1%
Yes
33.7%
No
1.2%
Informal
|VOTES
|NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED
|PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES
|Yes
|1,893,290
|65.1%
|No
|979,079
|33.7%
|Informal votes*
|35,702
|1.2%
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,908,071
|100%
Cannabis Referendum
The referendum asked the question: "Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?"
48.4%
Yes
50.7%
No
0.9%
Informal
|VOTES
|NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED
|PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES
|Yes
|1,406,973
|48.4%
|No
|1,474,635
|50.7%
|Informal votes*
|26,463
|0.9%
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,908,071
|100%
* An informal vote is when the voter has not clearly indicated the option for which they wish to vote.