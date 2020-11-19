Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Landslide Database Invaluable Asset To New Zealand

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

A new database for landslides will become an invaluable asset for any organisation involved in planning housing and infrastructure in New Zealand, says EQC’s Chief Resilience and Research Officer Jo Horrocks.

The Earthquake Commission has been working closely with the Auckland Council, GNS Science, NZTA and Kiwirail to develop a National Landslide Database that will capture all current and future landslide information from local and regional councils, Crown entities and geotechnical consultants.

“The landslides in Napier demonstrated again that landslips are a major risk to people and property in New Zealand, which we need to understand and manage,” says Horrocks.

Horrocks points out that GNS Science research has identified around 1800 fatalities from landslides over the past 160 years, which is significantly more than earthquakes casualties over the same period. She says that landslides cost the country an average of $250-$300 million each year.

Many organisations—including GNS Science, EQC, NZTA, Kiwirail and local councils—hold valuable information on landslides, but no single entity has had overall responsibility for managing this information.

“GNS Science, for example, has an extensive database of historical information, but that system was not designed for local councils and other stakeholders to add their own information. Once completed, we hope this new database will create a uniform set of information that can be used by any agency, developer or planner in New Zealand,” says Horrocks.

Auckland Council identified landslides as a major risk and needed a reliable database to manage the hazard as the city looked for suitable land to develop new housing.

“When we started this project, we realised it had to be developed with a national capability in mind, and we have been working closely with EQC and GNS who are also focused on better understanding our exposure to landslides,” says the Auckland Council project manager Ross Roberts.

Horrocks says the National Landslide Database will link existing data from a variety of sources, establish trends and be shared and used by other agencies.

“This will give us a much better understanding of vulnerable land, which is the deciding factor for damage from natural hazards. To build more resilient buildings, we need to know where landslides exist and where they may occur in the future,” says Horrocks.

Dr Chris Massey from GNS Science says that the value of detailed and accurate landslide data has been demonstrated repeatedly in the work GNS Science has done to quantify life safety risks from landslides.

“An example of this is the work done for the Christchurch City Council in the Port Hills after the Canterbury earthquake sequence and now included in their district plan,” says Massey.

Horrocks emphasises that the project team still has a lot of work ahead, such as determining the long-term home of the new database and the technical details on how other agencies will access the database.

“But there is a common goal between all agencies, and once it is fully operational, the database will be an invaluable asset to the country.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 