Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Quality And Quantity - The Real Housing Issue

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is urging the government to not only consider the lack of housing supply as an issue, but also the quality of housing due to its clear link with respiratory disease.

The ‘Housing in Aotearoa: 2020’ report published yesterday by Stats NZ shows high levels of inequity between the living conditions of Māori and Pacific peoples compared to other New Zealanders, and gaps in the quality of housing between various regions.

ARFNZ compared the findings of the 'Housing in Aotearoa' report with those in the Foundation’s ‘Impact of respiratory disease in New Zealand, 2018’ report and found the same disparities in respiratory disease both by ethnicity and by the region that people live.

Māori and Pacific peoples are two times more likely to live in damp housing compared to other New Zealanders, and the same communities are more than two times more likely to be hospitalised for respiratory disease.

Diseases such as childhood bronchiolitis and pneumonia are much more likely to affect children living in poverty - bronchiolitis hospitalisation rates are more than three times higher for Māori and Pacific than for other New Zealanders, and childhood pneumonia mortality rates are four times higher for Māori children, and more than five times higher for Pacific children.

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ says "As shocking as these statistics are, it’s not a mistake to find this direct link between poor housing and rates of respiratory disease - health inequity and its link to housing needs to be addressed in Aotearoa."

Similar links can be found when looking at inequity by region. The Housing in Aotearoa report found that Northland, Gisborne and Auckland were the regions with the highest proportion of damp homes.

Bronchiectasis hospitalisations in Northland and Auckland DHB’s (including Counties Manakau) both appear in the top three areas for the highest rates of bronchiectasis hospitalisations, and deaths were highest in Tairawhiti DHB (Gisborne), followed by Counties Manakau and Auckland DHBs. Childhood bronchiolitis hospitalisations were by far the highest in Tairawhiti DHB (Gisborne).

"We need more homes, but we need good quality homes so we don’t see the same issues with our new housing stock in 20 years’ time" says Letitia.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 