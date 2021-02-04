Deadly Virus In Government

The announcement on Monday by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta that the Government will be moving under urgency to change the law to stop people having their say on Māori wards for local government, is another nail in the coffin for democracy.

Democracy is defined in Oxford Languages as “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state”; by Merriam-Webster as “government by the people; especially: rule of the majority”; and by Wikipedia as “a form of government in which the people have the authority to choose their governing legislators.”

This government, according to Ms Mahuta, considers democracy, and the ability of people to elect their local governing bodies by properly run free and fair elections, as something to be tossed aside, of no value. What is more important is cajoling to a minority, reinforcing upon them the belief that they are dependent on the “kindness” of government to have their voice heard and respected, incapable of standing for election as equally valued citizens for the good of their communities.

These are a people who have actually proven themselves time and time again to be totally capable of successful business and entrepreneurship, and actually do far better when left to stand up for themselves. They grow in dignity and enter into the fullness of who they are as Māori, without the controlling dependency on government and systems of colonialism.

This controlling and totalitarian virus that is alive and sick in government and much of the community must be eliminated before we lose our democracy completely. We must not stand by, saying and doing nothing when such action is taken by our rulers. We must protect that which we hold dear, that which we value, that on which this great nation has been built.

The people must retain the ability to choose not who will rule over them but who will serve them in government. That is the foundation of a democratic nation. Destroy the foundations and that which has been built will fall.

New Conservative calls on the government to reverse its decision to outlaw the right of its citizens to decide who will represent them on Councils.

