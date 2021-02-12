Renters United Welcomes New Rental Regulation, Calls For Further Action From The Government

Renters United activists took to the streets of Wellington on 11 February to celebrate the new regulations and call upon the government to take further action to secure a better deal for renters.

Geordie Rogers, organiser of the action said “These new regulations are a step in the right direction but they need to go further.”

“Tenants now have added security for their tenures and more flexibility to make their rental a home, but more has to be done before renters are no longer treated like second class citizens in their own home”

Wellingtonians added pins, one kind of fixture allowed under the new legislation, to a wall on the streets of Wellington supporting Renters United’s call for better protection for tenants.

