Green Party To Take Precautions With COVID-19 Response

14 February 2021

Green MPs currently in Auckland, Marama Davidson, Chlöe Swarbrick and Golriz Ghahraman, will remain in Auckland for the next 72 hours. Those in Auckland today for Big Gay Out who have flown home will self-isolate for 72 hours. These decisions will be subject to any new information that may arise in the next 24-48 hours.

“As Co-leaders, James Shaw and I have used our discretion to advice Auckland-based MPs to stay put”, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

“Like many others, Green MPs based in Auckland will abide by the Level 3 lockdown that will come into force at midnight tonight. We must set a good example.

“Jan Logie and Elizabeth Kerekere who today attended Auckland’s Big Gay Out returned home before the lockdown levels were announced.

“To be on the safe side, they will also self-isolate at home for the next 72 hours, remaining vigilant for symptoms. We will align any change to this with the 24 hour update from the Prime Minister.

“I am so proud that as a country we have put our health response first and followed the science, meaning we have been one of the safest countries in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have done this before, and we can do it again. I understand for many lockdowns are stressful, challenging and uncertain.

“It is only through this collective sacrifice that we ensure as a country we stop or slow any spread of the virus.”

