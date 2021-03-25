Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Women Report More Economic Abuse, Controlling Behaviour By Partners

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New Zealand women in relationships with men are reporting increased levels of economic abuse and controlling behaviour by those partners, University of Auckland research shows.

Studies led by Associate Professor Janet Fanslow in the School of Population Health compared data from face-to-face surveys of New Zealand women conducted in 2003 and 2019 relating to husbands, boyfriends and current- and ex- partners.

Controlling behaviours included restricting contact with friends or family members, or monitoring a woman’s movements in a way that made her feel controlled or afraid.

In the 2003 study, 8.2 percent of women reported experiencing two or more acts of controlling behaviour by an intimate partner over their lifetimes. In the 2019 study that number increased to 13.4 percent.

``Increased rates of controlling behaviour and economic abuse, along with New Zealand’s high rates of physical and sexual violence, indicate we urgently need to invest in prevention efforts that address the underlying causes,” Dr Fanslow said.

The proportion of women who reported economic abuse over their lifetimes increased to 8.9 percent in the 2019 study, from 4.5 percent in the 2003 study. Economic abuse included behaviours such as refusing access to finances for household expenses, or taking money against a woman’s will.

Dr Fanslow and her colleagues have just published two studies in the journal BMJ Open, one on the prevalence of psychological and economic abuse and controlling behaviours by New Zealand women’s partners, and one on physical and sexual violence by their partners.

``These two studies do show some positive changes over time,” said Dr Fanslow. “Examples include reductions in the physical violence or psychological abuse that women had experienced from an intimate partner in the previous 12 months.”

Dr Fanslow indicated that this may be the result of New Zealand’s maturing family violence response system. However, given that the proportion of women who reported ever experiencing intimate partner violence had not changed, more work was required to change the attitudes or behaviours of men who used violence.

``Population-based studies for measuring the prevalence of violence are the gold-standard in the field,” said Dr Fanslow. ``This is the first time we’ve been able to track changes in rates of abuse by New Zealand women’s partners over time.”

The research didn’t cover women in lesbian relationships because the surveys lacked enough data.

The 2003 survey interviewed over 2,000 women and was funded by the Health Research Council of New Zealand. The 2019 survey was funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and interviewed nearly 1,000 women.

Read the reports:
Change in prevalence of psychological and economic abuse, and controlling behaviours against women by an intimate partner in two cross-sectional studies in New Zealand, 2003 and 2019: http://bmjopen.bmj.com/cgi/content/full/bmjopen-2020-044910

Change in prevalence rates of physical and sexual intimate partner violence against women: data from two cross-sectional studies in New Zealand, 2003 and 2019: http://bmjopen.bmj.com/cgi/content/full/bmjopen-2020-044907

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 