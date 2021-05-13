Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Funding To Help Drive Emissions Down

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB welcomes Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s announcement that it will receive funding for an electric vehicle (EV) and to install charging infrastructure under the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund.

The news follows last month’s announcement that the DHB will invest in two new energy efficient cooling units also from the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund.

Financial Services Executive Director Carriann Hall said all three projects will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with an immediate reduction in carbon emissions of 6.6 tonnes for the cooling units, and a reduction of 36 tonnes over the next 10 years for the EV (around 3.6 tonnes per annum on average).

“We’re committed to driving our energy consumption and our carbon footprint down and have reduced our emissions by 24 percent since the 2017/2018 financial year. One of the key ways we are doing this is by prioritising low-emission vehicles,” says Carriann.

Eighty-six percent of the DHB’s fleet are now hybrids and the new EV will be the second in the DHB’s fleet.

“By focusing on low emissions vehicles, we have been able to decrease our fleet fuel consumption by 17 percent,” says Carriann. “And we’re working on a solution to boost our electrical capacity for EV charging so we can bring more EVs on board.”

Other sustainability areas the DHB is focused on includes:

  • Energy efficiency upgrades, such as introducing more LED lighting which use up to 85 percent less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs, last 15 times longer and saves roughly $115.04 per bulb per year.
  • Waste minimisation, which includes hiring a new Waste Minimisation Officer, switching out single-use plastic dining consumables for more sustainable alternatives and implementing new recycling streams to divert waste from landfill.
  • Monitoring our energy use and carbon emissions.

The DHB was announced as one of the top 10 carbon reducers of 2020 for its recent efforts, which you can read about here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:


Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 