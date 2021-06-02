The March Of Migrants 5 June

Over the years, migrants have been holding events, protests, submitted petitions, and met with MPs and Ministers to shine the light on the plight of migrants and expose our broken immigration system.

To further amplify the migrant voices, earlier this year many migrant groups came together as a united front merged as FAM – The Federation of Aotearoa Migrants.

FAM organized a series of candlelit vigils in many cities and a large protest outside the Parliament last May, exposing grievous migrants' unsolved issues caused by this shameful immigration scheme.

In response to various issues faced by migrants, recently our Prime Minister said, “this is their home”. We need meaningful and actionable steps from the government to follow the Prime Minister’s kind words.

Our requests remain unresolved:

1) It has been over a year and migrants are still stranded offshore - Bring them back

2) The ever-moving goal post of getting residence - Give residence now to those already here

3) Migrant worker exploitation is never ending - Detach visas from employers

4) Visa processing delays cause havoc for migrant lives – allocate more resources at INZ

5) Unite separated families - Reset immigration policy and overhaul INZ

6) Provide a one-off amnesty for overstayers

To make themselves heard migrants will be marching in Auckland on Saturday 5 June.

Gather in Aotea Square at 3pm, to march through central Auckland.

Organised by: FAM – The Federation of Aotearoa Migrants

Member organisations: Association of New Kiwis Aotearoa (ANKA), Migrant Workers Association (MWA), Migrant Rights Network (MRN), Unite Union, Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP)

