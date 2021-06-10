Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Visa Extension A Life Raft As The Broken Immigration System Sinks

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Union Network of Migrants

This morning’s announcement that around 10,000 working holiday visas and supplementary seasonal work visas will be extended for another six months is a temporary reprieve for workers, but fundamental reform of our immigration system is still required, according to the Union Network of Migrants (UNEMIG).

"These changes are a life raft for thousands of workers in the short-term, but this announcement could have been made months ago to save migrants a lot of mental anguish as well as providing security for employers," said Mandeep Bela, UNEMIG President .

"This piecemeal approach of drip-feeding changes at the last minute benefits nobody and indicates that the Ministry is out of ideas on constructing a workable immigration system," said Bela.

"We know there are migrants still waiting for their residency applications, enduring wait-times of up to 19 months. There are thousands of expression of interest applications that are still pending, and migrant workers are emotionally drained waiting for further reforms from the Government. Family reunification is still an issue and should be dealt with in line with international law."

"Even simple visa variations takes weeks, with Government now paying out emergency benefits to workers in limbo to make up for the lack of capacity at Immigration NZ."

Bela said it’s time for Government to organise a series of stakeholder engagement events that connect the dots between the direction that proposed immigration reforms are going and the reality on the ground for migrants.

"There remains a real lack of consultation and engagement between migrant community and the Government. It’s time to bridge that gap," said Bela.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Achievable Blueprint For Addressing Climate Change Released

The Climate Change Commission’s blueprint for addressing climate change has confirmed the Government has made good progress to reduce emissions, but a step up is now required.
The Commission’s final advice sets out the total amount of emissions New Zealand must cut over the next 15 years... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 