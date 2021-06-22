Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hauraki Gulf Bottom Trawling Restrictions A Win, Now Let’s Go Further

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is welcoming the Government’s Sea Change plan, announced this morning, which details how the depleted Hauraki Gulf will be brought back from the brink.

Jessica Desmond, ocean campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says she’s pleased to see bottom trawling recognised as one of the major threats to the area.

"We know that bottom trawling is hugely damaging to ocean health and biodiversity. It’s great to see that this practice will be restricted in more areas of the Gulf to allow marine life to recover," she says.

"More marine protected areas will also be vital to protecting the ocean for the future.

"Really, the approach the Government has taken here is what’s needed across the board. We must protect the most vulnerable parts of the ocean from bottom trawling. That call is currently supported by over 50,000 New Zealanders."

Desmond adds that the Sea Change plan shows a lot of promise.

"It’s encouraging to see this Government finally turning the tide on ocean protection, both with the anti dumping rule last week and now this to help the Gulf thrive again."

