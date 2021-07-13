Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For Gangs Welcomed



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the announcement of a member’s bill to bar the Government from funding organised crime.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Yesterday we launched a petition on this very issue which has already been signed by more than 4,000 New Zealanders. Simeon Brown deserves credit for taking swift action to prepare a bill. Every party should support it.”

“We wish this bill wasn’t necessary. We wish that our public officials would have the common sense to reject any proposals that would prop up gang finances. But this month’s revelations have shown this is not the case.”

“It turns out the Mongrel Mob has learned to take advantage of naïve politicians to get paid millions to run rehab centres to deal with problems they created. For the sake of our communities’ health, safety, and sense of decency, this cannot become the new norm.”

The petition to support this law change can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs.



© Scoop Media