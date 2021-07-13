Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For Gangs Welcomed
Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the
announcement
of a member’s bill to bar the
Government from funding organised
crime.
Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “Yesterday we launched
a petition on this very issue which has already been
signed by more than 4,000 New Zealanders. Simeon Brown
deserves credit for taking swift action to prepare a bill.
Every party should support it.”
“We wish this
bill wasn’t necessary. We wish that our public officials
would have the common sense to reject any proposals that
would prop up gang finances. But this month’s revelations
have shown this is not the case.”
“It turns out
the Mongrel Mob has learned to take advantage of naïve
politicians to get paid millions to run rehab centres to
deal with problems they created. For the sake of our
communities’ health, safety, and sense of decency, this
cannot become the new norm.”
The petition to
support this law change can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs.
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>