Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Are Ministers being gagged on lockdown family violence?

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Stop Demand

Are Ministers being gagged on lockdown family violence?

Two Cabinet Ministers, two Commissioners and a Director-General have been sent an open ‘please explain’ email by advocacy group Stop Demand Foundation, over what it says is an unsatisfactory silence over lockdown family violence. Two weeks on, only one has replied.

Stop Demand says our shameful statistics are well known. New Zealand ranks as having amongst the highest rate of family violence in the OECD. Police recorded a staggering 165,039 reported ‘family violence occurrences’ in 2020; some 76% of incidents go unreported. Maori women are twice as likely to experience violence as non-Maori women. Family violence soared during last year’s lockdowns despite reporting numbers being down.

Stop Demand, which calls for action to stop sexual violence against women and children, is scathing of the current silence and invisibility of the Minister for Family and Sexual Violence (FVSV) Hon Marama Davidson and the Minister for Children Hon Kelvin Davis.

Founder Denise Ritchie says, “These Ministers hold key portfolios. We’re now into our fifth week of lockdown. Early on, the PM told women they could leave violent relationships during lockdown. But that’s been it. Given the heightened risks to women and kids, of being sexually violated and bashed, where is Minister Davidson? Why is the Government not running family violence prevention messages across all media, alongside its Covid PSAs?”

As the nation’s top advocates for children, Minister Davis and Commissioner for Children Judge Andrew Becroft have been urged to visibly ‘step up’, to assure children they have their backs, and to confront their mostly-male abusers. “There is a time for reading and writing reports. This is not one of them,” wrote Ritchie. “As men they can address men, Davis can reach Maori men.” But, she adds, “A feeble ‘be kind’ message won’t cut it. Male offenders need a blunt ‘mate, keep your fists in your pockets and your penis in your pants’.”

The Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Director–General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have likewise been questioned. Stop Demand says that while both have a lot on their plates, they are nonetheless strategic advisors to the government on FVSV.

”Disappointingly, neither has used their near-daily platforms, stand ups, calls outs and media interviews to address this scourge,” says Ritchie. “For Bloomfield, family violence is a public health crisis on his watch. Likewise with Coster, as regards crime and resourcing. Yet it seemed the key message from the Commissioner, before the terrorist attack, was to thank

Covid rule-keepers and note a few miscreants. Our ‘top cop’ needs to be putting some backbone into speaking out and condemning those responsible for the abysmal 165,000 family harm callouts by his staff last year and violence over lockdowns. Why isn’t he?”

Pressing ‘mute’ on an epidemic that is arguably as critical as the pandemic raises questions. Do our top advocates not consider this important enough? Or have they been gagged, as alleged during last year’s lockdowns, from messaging on unpalatable truths that do not fit the ‘good news’ mantra and positive PR spin that is being pressed into the nation’s psyche?

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stop Demand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 