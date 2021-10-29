Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Blind Low Vision NZ Respond To Government Announcement Regarding Significant Changes To The Disability System

Friday, 29 October 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

On Friday 29 October, the Government announced significant changes to the disability system by unveiling plans to create the Ministry for Disabled People, which will be an independent Ministry with its own Chief Executive, hosted by the Ministry for Social Development.

Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Disability Issues, also announced a national roll out for Enabling Good Lives – a partnership between the disability sector and government agencies to ensure that disabled people receive greater choice and control over their lives. It is currently only available to groups of disabled people in certain parts of New Zealand so the move to nationwide coverage is welcomed.

“An estimated half a million New Zealanders experience access barriers as family caregivers. So even when you just add that group to the one in four Kiwis with a disability, you get a sense of how big this opportunity is,” John Mulka, Chief Executive of Blind Low Vision NZ says.

“Accessibility is about navigating more than just physical environments. It’s also about access to services like public transport, entertainment, banking, information and communication.”

Blind Low Vision NZ are hopeful about the announcement today and commend the Government for bringing the accessibility bill forward to be introduced in July 2022.

Mulka says: “We hope that the policy and the drafting instructions for the bill will result in a bill that creates an accessible, inclusive and barrier free Aotearoa New Zealand for all New Zealanders.”

Getting this legislation right has huge potential for addressing inequality, social cohesion and economic growth, but the consequences of getting it wrong will take decades to unwind. Ideally, the legislation framework we want has five key ingredients. Accessibility legislation is one of them. The legislation will work alongside standards, an independent regulator, a notification and barrier identification process and dispute resolution process. The "Making New Zealand Accessible, a design for effective accessibility legislation" report funded by the New Zealand Law Foundation proposes one way this could be achieved.

As our population grows and people live longer, the impact of accessibility barriers will only increase. We cannot afford to let barriers in the built and digital world prevent people from participating fully and equally in society.

Every day disabled people, their whānau, seniors and other New Zealanders with access needs have disabling experiences. We urge the Government to bring business, disabled persons, seniors and others with access needs to the table now so that they can work in partnership to shape the best accessibility legislations for Aotearoa New Zealand.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Blind Low Vision NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 