Taxpayers' Union Congratulates Chris Luxon
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union has congratulated Chris Luxon on
his successful bid for the National Party
leadership.
Union spokesman Jordan Williams
says, "It is to Chris Luxon’s credit that he is one of the
few MPs to have taken a pay cut – in his case of over
$4,000,000 a year – to enter Parliament, having left the
top position at Air NZ. He is a person who is clearly
motivated by public service rather than raiding the
taxpayer’s wallet."
"He is one of the few MPs who
has paid more tax in this life than he has taken out of the
system, unlike most Labour MPs and sadly many National
MPs."
"We are urging Chris Luxon to confirm he will
maintain major commitments to taxpayers made by previous
National Party leaders – such as indexing income tax
brackets for inflation, reining in Superannuation costs,
opposing new asset taxes, and repealing Three Waters
legislation should it pass under this
Government.”
The Taxpayers’ Union interviewed
Chris Luxon in two recent episodes of the Taxpayer Talk
podcast – on Three
Waters and on congestion
charging.
