Congratulatory Statement From The Governor-General Regarding The Platinum Jubilee Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

As New Zealand’s representative of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand, and on behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, I am delighted to express the warmest best wishes to Her Majesty as we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of her reign.

Few New Zealanders will remember life before Queen Elizabeth succeeded her father, His Majesty King George VI in 1952. For many of us, she has come to represent steadfast service and constancy, particularly during more turbulent and uncertain times.

Over the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been represented by 16 Governors-General in New Zealand, and she has witnessed the transition from British appointees to New Zealand-born representatives. She has visited New Zealand on ten occasions and continues to take a keen interest in the contemporary affairs of our nation.

The Commonwealth has been a particular focus for Queen Elizabeth during her reign, and my husband Dr Richard Davies and I will be pleased to join other Commonwealth representatives in London for The Platinum Jubilee Week commemorations. We look forward to attending events that both reflect the extraordinary contribution she has made to public life, and also express an enduring affection and high regard for Her Majesty.

© Scoop Media

