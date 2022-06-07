Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sex, Drugs – And A Guru Called Bert

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: Live Nation

The Commune podcast lifts the lid on the notorious Centrepoint community

Centrepoint opened in 1978 on the outskirts of Auckland’s North Shore. Founded on a philosophy of open sexuality and fringe psychotherapy, it intrigued and scandalised middle New Zealand – and won many supporters – before finally collapsing in 2000 after a string of child sex abuse and drug-dealing convictions.

Over the past 18 months, award-winning journalists Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham have investigated the story of New Zealand’s most controversial cult. They’ve interviewed dozens of former Centrepoint members as well as some of the outsiders who opposed – or defended – the community.

The Commune is a 12-part documentary podcast series about New Zealand’s notorious free-love community. It’s the most comprehensive account of the Centrepoint saga to date – a roller-coaster story of sex, drugs – and a misguided guru called Bert.

The project came about in part because Stuff’s Podcast Director Adam Dudding went to school in Albany with a bunch of Centrepoint kids, so it’s his journey of discovery too.

“I remember being curious about these commune kids and the unconventional life they had away from the classroom,” says Dudding. “Revisiting it as an adult has been fascinating… and also disturbing.”

“We’ve set about trying to understand what happened and why – and importantly, why it wasn’t stopped. How did we as a society allow this to happen?”

Early concerns about the goings-on at the commune were raised with police, but investigations went nowhere or were shut down. Bert Potter and other leaders were finally charged with child sex offenses and sent to prison 14 years after the commune began.

Many of the voices and stories in The Commune have never been heard in public before. It’s the chance for some to share what happened in their own words, and in doing so, to gain some perspective and closure.

The result is a powerfully moving inquiry into how well-meaning people can talk themselves into doing terrible things and why, even decades later, the battles over Centrepoint’s true legacy continue.

But the podcast is not all grim horrors, it’s also a peek into the ‘ordinary’ life and times in the commune as well.

“There are as many stories about Centrepoint as there are people who ever had anything to do with it,” says Dudding.

All 12 episodes of The Commune are available now on all podcast platforms, and also at stuff.co.nz/thecommune. Scan the QR code below to explore interactive content and access the podcast.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Live Nation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 