Hospitality NZ Thanks Kris Faafoi For Work During Covid
Monday, 13 June 2022, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand
Hospitality New Zealand acknowledges outgoing Immigration
Minister Kris Faafoi for the work he put in to help the
sector solve pressing issues during the pandemic, and
welcomes new minister Michael Wood.
“Minister Faafoi
was always available to talk through industry issues with
us, and we thank him for his availability,” says Chief
Executive Julie White.
“I know he was burning the
midnight oil through the pandemic to help us tweak alert
level settings.
“He was always available to listen
to what we had to say and take a pragmatic view on behalf of
the sector and be solution focused.
“He helped the
hospitality industry begin our build-back, giving us a vital
concession so we had time to adjust to new immigration and
pay-rate settings.
“We look forward to working with
Michael Wood to co-design the industry’s post-Covid
focus.”
