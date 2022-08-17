POLL: Kiwis Support Spending Cuts

The Taxpayers’ Union says that cuts to Government spending are a far better way to deal with the inflation crisis than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiking the Official Cash Rate – and the public agree. Kiwi voters understand the drivers behind inflation and the latest Taxpayers' Union Curia Poll demonstrates that they want cuts to Government spending.

Responding to today’s OCR announcement, Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

“As part of this month’s Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, we asked New Zealanders if the Government should be increasing, decreasing, or maintaining spending levels in response to high inflation. The most popular response – 45% of respondents – was that Government should decrease spending."

"Only 12% of respondents thought increasing spending was the right idea and 27% said spending should be kept the same."

"Next time Labour MPs try to troll National Party leader Christopher Luxon with claims he will 'cut spending' Mr Luxon should say he will. This poll shows that it is precisely what most voters want him to do!"

"We also asked about tax cuts and 59% of voters support a temporary 10% reduction in overall income tax for all families to help with the increased cost of living."

“As Grant Robertson recently acknowledged, tax relief is less inflationary than Government spending. Swapping out Government spending to leave more money in taxpayers’ pockets would both help with the costs of living and ease the pressure on inflation.”

"Something that the Beehive should take note of is that Labour voters are the most in favour of a temporary package for across-the-board tax relief!"

The results for the August Taxpayers' Union Curia Poll can be found here - https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/inflation_polling

