Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 19 September 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Please note that we will be changing the dissemination method of this release from October 2022. Further information is available on this week's release page.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 14 August 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,332,460 total paid jobs (up 7,400 or 0.32 percent) 99,300 paid jobs in primary industries (up 630 or 0.64 percent) 442,600 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,350 or 0.31 percent) 1,733,320 paid jobs in services industries (up 9,960 or 0.58 percent) 57,230 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 4,550 or 7.36 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,175.58 (down $0.42 or 0.04 percent).



