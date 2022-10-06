Profiting From Ministerial Relationships Is The Definition Of Political Sleaze
Thursday, 6 October 2022, 12:20 pm
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling out Chris Faafoi
for shifting chairs from Cabinet to a lobbyist role to
literally profit from relationships with Ministers,
officials, and political staff.
Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:
“In
the UK, Australia, and most respectable jurisdictions, this
would be either unlawful, or require the explicit permission
from the Government, such as is the case in the
UK.”
“If the shoe was on the other foot, Labour
would no doubt be labelling it as political sleaze. That is
precisely what it is, and no matter how much of a nice guy
Chris Faafoi is, it ought to be said. This is a stain on an
otherwise respectable political career.”
“New
Zealand needs to catch up, and prevent lobbying ‘jobs for
the boys’, which corrode our democracy and inevitably
turns Parliament into a quasi ‘cash for access’
racket.”
