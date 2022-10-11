Latest Trends For Coastal And Estuarine Water Quality
Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Trends and state for 15 coastal and estuarine water
quality measures were published today, Stats NZ
said.
The quality of coastal and estuarine waters is
complex. The 15 measures were chosen because they are
indicators of ecosystem health, suitability for recreation,
and suitability for shellfish/aquaculture. The number of
sites that we present data for varies between 15–182
depending on which regional councils or unitary authorities
collect it, and the frequency of collection.
Between
2006 and 2020, for the regional councils and unitary
authorities where trends could be assessed:
- nine
measures had more sites with improving trends than worsening
trends
- three measures had more sites with worsening
trends than improving trends
- three measures had more
sites with increasing trends than decreasing trends (the
terminology of improving/worsening doesn’t apply to these
three measures).
“More sites showed improving
trends than worsening trends for nitrogen and phosphorus,
the two main nutrients of concern in coastal and estuarine
ecosystems,” environmental and agricultural statistics
senior manager Michele Lloyd said.
Visit our website
to read this news story and indicators
release:
