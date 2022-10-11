Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latest Trends For Coastal And Estuarine Water Quality

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Trends and state for 15 coastal and estuarine water quality measures were published today, Stats NZ said.

The quality of coastal and estuarine waters is complex. The 15 measures were chosen because they are indicators of ecosystem health, suitability for recreation, and suitability for shellfish/aquaculture. The number of sites that we present data for varies between 15–182 depending on which regional councils or unitary authorities collect it, and the frequency of collection.

Between 2006 and 2020, for the regional councils and unitary authorities where trends could be assessed:

  • nine measures had more sites with improving trends than worsening trends
  • three measures had more sites with worsening trends than improving trends
  • three measures had more sites with increasing trends than decreasing trends (the terminology of improving/worsening doesn’t apply to these three measures).

“More sites showed improving trends than worsening trends for nitrogen and phosphorus, the two main nutrients of concern in coastal and estuarine ecosystems,” environmental and agricultural statistics senior manager Michele Lloyd said.

Visit our website to read this news story and indicators release:

