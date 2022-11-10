New Research Reveals New Zealand Has The 7th Best Public Family Policies In The World

The study by Confused.com analysed OECD data to reveal the countries with the best public family policies.

You can view the full study here: https://www.confused.com/life-insurance/world-family-report

The countries with the best public family policies:

Rank Country Public spending on family benefits (% of GDP) Public spending on education* (% of GDP) Total family benefits for a two-child, single-parent family (% of earnings) Public spending on early childhood education & care Family policy score /10 1 Norway 3.35% 4.70% 12.90% 1.40% 8.15 2 Sweden 3.40% 4.00% 14.40% 1.60% 8.07 3 Iceland 3.27% 4.60% 8.40% 1.80% 7.58 4 Denmark 3.40% 3.40% 17.00% 1.30% 7.50 4 France 3.60% 3.70% 12.60% 1.30% 7.50 6 Finland 2.87% 3.60% 16.90% 1.10% 6.94 7 New Zealand 2.46% 4.50% 13.70% 1.00% 6.69 8 United Kingdom 3.23% 4.10% 18.40% 0.60% 6.61 9 Belgium 3.15% 4.10% 10.50% 0.80% 6.21 10 Germany 3.17% 3.00% 29.00% 0.70% 6.13 10 Estonia 3.00% 3.10% 23.70% 0.80% 6.13

Ranking each country on a number of government policies, such as spending on family benefits and education, it’s Norway that comes out on top. Norway spends 4.8% of its GDP on education, second only to Israel, with other benefits including free healthcare and access to public schools and higher education.

Sweden and Iceland offer the second and third best public family policies in the world, with family policy scores of 8.15/10 and 8.07/10 respectively.

Further Study Insights:

The country with the best parental leave scheme is Romania, with a combined total of 97.10 weeks leave.

