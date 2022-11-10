Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Research Reveals New Zealand Has The 7th Best Public Family Policies In The World

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: Confused.com

The study by Confused.com analysed OECD data to reveal the countries with the best public family policies.

You can view the full study here: https://www.confused.com/life-insurance/world-family-report

The countries with the best public family policies:

RankCountryPublic spending on family benefits (% of GDP)Public spending on education* (% of GDP)Total family benefits for a two-child, single-parent family (% of earnings)Public spending on early childhood education & careFamily policy score /10
1Norway3.35%4.70%12.90%1.40%8.15
2Sweden3.40%4.00%14.40%1.60%8.07
3Iceland3.27%4.60%8.40%1.80%7.58
4Denmark3.40%3.40%17.00%1.30%7.50
4France3.60%3.70%12.60%1.30%7.50
6Finland2.87%3.60%16.90%1.10%6.94
7New Zealand2.46%4.50%13.70%1.00%6.69
8United Kingdom3.23%4.10%18.40%0.60%6.61
9Belgium3.15%4.10%10.50%0.80%6.21
10Germany3.17%3.00%29.00%0.70%6.13
10Estonia3.00%3.10%23.70%0.80%6.13

Ranking each country on a number of government policies, such as spending on family benefits and education, it’s Norway that comes out on top. Norway spends 4.8% of its GDP on education, second only to Israel, with other benefits including free healthcare and access to public schools and higher education.

Sweden and Iceland offer the second and third best public family policies in the world, with family policy scores of 8.15/10 and 8.07/10 respectively.

Further Study Insights:

The country with the best parental leave scheme is Romania, with a combined total of 97.10 weeks leave.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Confused.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 