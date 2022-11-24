Rate Hikes Double Inflation Totally Unacceptable

The Ratepayers’ Alliance says that Wayne Brown needs to instruct Auckland Council officials should scrap their summer holidays plans and get to work finding wholesale savings if rate hikes of 14% next year are to be avoided.

Reacting to today's news that Auckland Council’s budget blowout is now approaching $300million for next year alone, Jo Holmes, a Spokesperson for the Ratepayers’ Alliance said:

“Hiking rates at double the level of inflation in the middle of a cost of living crisis would be nothing short of cruel. On today's numbers, unless the Council takes tough but necessary decisions, our members are in the gun for 14% rates hike next year, followed by at least 10% in the years to come.”

“Such a path would be irresponsible for Wayne Brown to even consider. He needs to ensure everything is on the table - selling the Port Shares, scrapping whole CCOs and non-core service Council operations - to save money but be able to still invest in necessary infrastructure.”

“As a result of today’s news, we have written to the Mayor asking for an urgent meeting. Ratepayers need to be part of the cost saving process - as it is us that will be hit with the consequences.”

It appears the new numbers released by Auckland Council do not yet factor in the yet unreleased cost blowout of the CBD rail link. We understand the Government is set to dump this information on Christmas Eve.

