Damning Greyhound Racing Report Highlights Doubts The Industry Should Continue

In response to a petition from the Greyhound Protection League calling for a ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand, the Select Committee has released a damning report outlining doubts as to whether the industry retains the social licence required to operate.

The report, which was presented to the House of Representatives this month, highlights "serious concerns," about the industry, and urges the Government to consider the comments of the Committee when deciding whether greyhound racing has a future in Aotearoa.

After yet another dire season on greyhound racetracks, with 40% of greyhounds receiving injuries, SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said she was encouraged to hear the committee’s findings.

"The greyhound racing industry’s bleak animal welfare record is a blight on New Zealand’s reputation when it comes to animal welfare standards. Issues have been identified across the board, both on the racetrack and in kennels."

"The industry has shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted to protect dogs. The social licence has been eroded beyond repair," said de Roo.

"I urge Government to heed the report."

The Select Committee report stated that "the industry’s responses to problems have been slow and do not show that the welfare of dogs is the industry’s main consideration." And that the industry has "… focused more on reducing greyhound deaths than on reducing injuries and improving the quality of care."

"Businesses, politicians, animal welfare organisations, the public and now the Petitions Select Committee have all made their position on greyhound racing clear. It’s time for the industry to go," said de Roo.

© Scoop Media

