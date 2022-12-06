Taxpayers’ Union Will Cooperate With Ombudsman And Calls For Applicant Blind Rule
Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
New Zealand’s largest user of the
Official Information Act and Local Government Official
Information and Meetings Act is backing the Ombudsman’s
newly launched investigation into a dozen public agencies
and is calling on his Office to support an “applicant
blind” rule to prevent officials telling Ministers’
offices the identity of requesters, including
journalists.
Jordan Williams, a spokesman for
the Union,
said:
“Everybody has a right to access
official information, and decisions should be made based on
the information, not the purpose or identity of the
requester.
“We are particularly pleased to see the
Ombudsman publicly call for current and retired bureaucrats
to speak out. In 2018, we provided his office a
whistleblower from Callaghan Innovation who reported that
requests by the Taxpayers’ Union were being treated
differently and that we were being lied to. To our surprise,
the Ombudsman’s final report on the issue did not even
mention the whistleblower, or their evidence.”
“It
appears the Ombudsman’s Office has had a change of
approach. We welcome
this.”
