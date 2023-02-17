Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Convictions Secured In Christchurch Migrant Exploitation Case

Friday, 17 February 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Two Christchurch individuals have been convicted on migrant exploitation charges following an investigation and prosecution taken by Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

Dalip Singh Baidwan and Matvant Kaur faced three representative charges under section 351 of the Immigration Act 2009.

The two individuals have been found guilty of underpaying migrant workers and failing to observe Holiday Pay obligations. Some of their workers were made to return some of their wages to the business owners after their pay was increased to meet Work Visa requirements.

General Manager Verification and Compliance, Richard Owen, says it’s a priority for INZ to protect migrant workers from these types of exploitation, and we vigorously investigate such cases to hold offenders to account.

“The offending, in this case, was serious. Paying less than the minimum wage, failing to provide Holiday Pay and manipulating the visa system is unacceptable.”

“Exploitation is an issue which affects all of us. As well as affecting migrants directly, it also harms legitimate businesses which are undercut by these practices”, Richard Owen says.

INZ encourages anyone who thinks they or someone else is being exploited in the workplace to report it immediately.

  • To report a case of migrant exploitation, contact the MBIE exploitation reporting line 0800 200 088.
  • For cases of people trafficking, call the local police or 111 (if it is an emergency).
  • To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via an online Crimestoppers form.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



