Maori Leaders Meet With US Secretary For The Interior

Maori climate leaders met with Debra Haaland, the United States Secretary for the Interior, to discuss the urgent need for greater climate action from the United States government. The meeting took place on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and focused on the impacts of climate change on indigenous communities in both the United States and New Zealand.

Secretary Haaland, who is of Laguna Pueblo heritage, has been a vocal advocate for climate action throughout her career. She recently called for the United States to take bold action to address climate change, stating that "the science is clear: we must act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect our planet for future generations."

During the meeting, Maori climate leaders Mike Smith and Hinekaa Mako shared their experiences of the impacts of climate change on their communities, including rising sea levels, increased frequency and intensity of storms, and changes in traditional food sources. They also emphasised the importance of protecting indigenous knowledge and traditional practices in addressing climate change.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with Secretary Haaland and discuss our shared concerns about climate change," said Mike Smith who attended the meeting. "Indigenous peoples around the world are on the front lines of the climate crisis, and it is essential that we work together to find solutions."

The Maori leaders highlighted the importance of ensuring that indigenous communities are not hampered by unconscious or conscious bias against indigenous authorities in this time of global climate crisis and called for power sharing with indigenous communities to ensure that they are not excluded or marginalised in climate action efforts. This includes arrangements that respect indigenous sovereignty and self-determination.

Indigenous communities are often disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, yet they hold valuable knowledge and expertise that can help mitigate its effects. The Maori climate leaders emphasised the critical importance of their voices being heard and their perspectives being integrated into climate action planning and decision-making processes.

Secretary Haaland expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to meet with Maori climate leaders and learn more about their experiences. "I am deeply committed to working with indigenous communities to address the impacts of climate change," she said. "We must listen to the voices of those who are most affected by climate change and take action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and protect our planet for future generations."

She highlighted the Biden Administration's commitment to working with indigenous communities to address climate change and promote environmental justice.

The meeting between Maori climate leaders and Secretary Haaland highlights the importance of international cooperation and collaboration in addressing the urgent threat of climate change. As the world looks towards the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai later this year, it is crucial that governments and communities work together to find solutions to this global crisis.

The meeting between the Maori climate leaders and Secretary Haaland is a positive step towards greater collaboration and progress towards a more just and sustainable future for all. Let us hope that this meeting leads to concrete actions and partnerships between indigenous communities and governments to address the urgent challenges posed by the global climate crisis.

