Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership

I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ).



Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing. Being a member gives us important views from other parts of the country, and in turn, also enables us to help shape others’ thinking. In my view, the visibility of and accessibility to the other 66 local councils across the country is of key benefit to Hamilton.



The metro sector group in particular is a great way to connect with our other city counterparts. I see it as a vital exchange of information – particularly around growth, reform, and the uniquely metropolitan issues we all face. As a member of several advisory boards for LGNZ – including as metro sector representative – I was able to ensure we faced these issues together.



Now, with Auckland electing to leave, their voice around the table will be missed.



There is strength in numbers, and that is what LGNZ has provided for our city and community. They not only strengthen our voice on key issues, but they give support and training for newer councillors, enable direct access and input for ministers at every level of government, assist with policy analysis, and much more.



As Mayor, I have a role to play in both listening to others and sharing Hamilton’s views. I will continue to do this and represent our community’s best interests – both with the remaining LGNZ members, and Auckland Council separately – now, and in the future.

