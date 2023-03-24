Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership

Friday, 24 March 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ).


Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing. Being a member gives us important views from other parts of the country, and in turn, also enables us to help shape others’ thinking. In my view, the visibility of and accessibility to the other 66 local councils across the country is of key benefit to Hamilton.


The metro sector group in particular is a great way to connect with our other city counterparts. I see it as a vital exchange of information – particularly around growth, reform, and the uniquely metropolitan issues we all face. As a member of several advisory boards for LGNZ – including as metro sector representative – I was able to ensure we faced these issues together.


Now, with Auckland electing to leave, their voice around the table will be missed.


There is strength in numbers, and that is what LGNZ has provided for our city and community. They not only strengthen our voice on key issues, but they give support and training for newer councillors, enable direct access and input for ministers at every level of government, assist with policy analysis, and much more.


As Mayor, I have a role to play in both listening to others and sharing Hamilton’s views. I will continue to do this and represent our community’s best interests – both with the remaining LGNZ members, and Auckland Council separately – now, and in the future.

Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Visit


After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

