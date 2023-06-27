Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Employment Confidence Falls As Job Opportunities Narrow

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 9:14 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence, June quarter 2023

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index (ECI) fell by 3.9 points to 105.6 in the June quarter. While households remained positive on balance about conditions in the labour market, this was the lowest reading for the Index since June 2021.

“Perceptions about the availability of jobs were the biggest contributor to the fall in confidence,” said Westpac Senior Economist Michael Gordon.

“This measure often provides a lead on the direction of the unemployment rate. The latest reading suggests that unemployment is on track to rise further from its lows over the course of this year.”

Confidence about households’ earnings growth fell in the June quarter. This has remained at low levels since the Covid-19 shock, despite a lift in wage growth in the official statistics.

“We suspect that households have an eye to the rising cost of living,” said Mr Gordon. “Even those who have managed to secure a cost-of-living pay rise will feel like they’re having to run hard just to stand still.”

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-12 June 2023, with a sample size of 1,560. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.

Acknowledgement

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index is owned by McDermott Miller Limited. Westpac McDermott Miller should be acknowledged as the source when citing the Employment Confidence Survey and Index. Graphs supplied may be reproduced by the news media provided the Westpac McDermott Miller logo remains inset.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2306/ECS_June_2023_Employment_Confidence_Index_Technical_Note_21062023.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2306/Westpac_McDermott_Miller_Employment_Confidence_Q2_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.

National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 