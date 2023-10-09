Open Letter Re Racism

Every election should be a contest of ideas; a fierce debate is a mark of a healthy democracy. But there should be no room - in any part of that debate - for racism.

Yet in this election campaign we are seeing a growing tolerance for racist rhetoric, which is resulting in violent actions, particularly directed towards Māori.

Recently a group of Māori leaders called out this racism in an open letter. Today we lend our voice to the condemnation of racism in New Zealand politics.

Alongside those leaders, we call for politicians of all parties to show no tolerance for racism in their own ranks, and to call out the racism of others.

With less than a week to go before voting ends there is still time for our political leaders to lead the country away from the racial tensions that some are cultivating; and to focus on winning support for their different policies through debate that does not rely on driving division between races to win votes.

We who have signed this letter support an Aotearoa that is working for all of its people, and recognises the status of Māori as indigenous people, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a foundational document.

Signatories:

Lucy Lawless, MNZM



Rob Campbell, CNZM

Michèle A'Court, ONZM

Frances Valintine, CNZM

Siouxie Wiles, MNZM



Philip Bell, DJ Sir-Vere, ONZM

Phillip Mills

Dellwyn Stuart

Julia Whaipooti



George Fowler (Hugo Grrrl)



Debbie Harwood



Hugh Evans

Jon Batt



Victoria MacLennan

Damian Christie

Morgan Donoghue

Tim Batt



Andrew Chen

Joshua Drummond

Auckland Women’s Centre/Te Wāhi Wāhine o Tāmaki Makaurau

Chow:Hill architects

Darryl Carey

Stuart Mackie

Brian Squair

Rajan Hira



Simon Woodall

Anner Chong

Draper Cormack Group

Lou Draper

David Cormack

Tasmin Prichard

Habilis

Kent Duston

Miranda Donovan

Dr Natalie D'Souza

Megan Prentice

Zara Hawthorne

