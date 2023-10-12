Wellington’s Water Crisis Highlights The Need For Councils' Wasteful Spending To Be Reeled In
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news from Wellington Water that the
Wellington region is losing the equivalent of 30
Olympic-sized pools in water every day due to decaying
pipes, Taxpayers’ Union Head of Campaigns, Callum
Purves said:
“Historical failure to invest in key
infrastructure may have led to this current water
catastrophe, but unfortunately, it’s still clear that
Wellington councils collectively are more concerned with
vanity projects than they are with providing essential
services to their communities.
“Whether it be Hutt
City Council’s $34.2m events centre, Wellington City
Council’s Golden Mile fantasy, or Porirua City Council’s
$98,000 ‘smiley face’ logo, it’s clear that councils
across the region have been happy to put wants over needs in
recent years at the cost of the ratepayer.
“While
these councils may continue to proclaim that a lack of funds
has resulted in this chronic underinvestment to their water
infrastructure, it’s obvious that in other areas of their
budgets, the money is not being well spent.
“If
councils want to ensure that infrastructure failures like
this don’t emerge in the future, then councillors need to
take accountability for the current situation and look to
ensure that the provision of essential services going
forward is stabilised before embarking on any new pet
projects."
