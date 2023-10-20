Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Trust And Demand For Ombudsman’s Services Higher Than Ever

Friday, 20 October 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

Demand for the Chief Ombudsman to provide a ‘trusted check’ on the actions and decisions of the Government is higher than ever.

Peter Boshier has today published his 2022/2023 Annual Report which reflects the fact that more and more people are coming to him when they are concerned about how decisions of the Government and public sector agencies are affecting their lives.

"The economic and social challenges being experienced by many New Zealanders have had a significant effect on the work of my office over the past 12 months," Mr Boshier says.

"There has been a greater emphasis on the need for transparency and accountability across the public sector including agencies involved in decision-making around issues like response, recovery and rebuild so the rights of people during challenging times are protected.

"This has resulted in an increased demand for public engagements from my office as well as a greater demand for advice from agencies who are at the forefront of this work.

"The challenges people are facing are reflected in the ongoing high number of complaints I am receiving. Over the past year, I received the second highest number of complaints ever, exceeding the number received in the years following the Canterbury earthquakes and the early pandemic period.

"Overall, the number of complaints I received in 2022/23 were 46 percent higher than the average number I received in the four years prior to the pandemic. I received 2,059 official information complaints and 4,028 Ombudsman Act complaints as well as more than 5,000 enquiries."

Mr Boshier also published two self-initiated investigation reports, Ready or not? - an investigation into 12 government agencies’ official information practices - and Kia Whaitake: Making a Difference, a report on his systemic investigation into Ara Poutama Aotearoa | Department of Corrections.

"I also completed 101 visits and inspections to various places of detention where I identified a range of issues including poor living conditions, over-occupancy and workforce issues. I made 67 recommendations for improvements to conditions and treatment of detainees.

"Demand from whistle-blowers raising concerns about serious wrongdoing in their workplace is also on the rise. In 2022/23, I received 128 protected disclosures and related enquiries which is an 80 percent increase on the previous year.

"This year marks 60 years since the role of Ombudsman was first established in New Zealand. In October 1962 our first Ombudsman, Sir Guy Powles, promised to look for ‘ reason, justice, sympathy and honour’ when examining and reporting on the actions and decisions of Government. More than half a century later, and in very different times, my focus remains the same."

As well as the Annual Report, the Chief Ombudsman has also published his Strategic Intentions for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028.

Read the Annual Report

Read the Strategic Intentions

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New National Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers.
It was reported on Monday by Newstalk ZB that, because Luxon acknowledges his team’s lack of governing experience, the party has brought in some senior figures from the past. Luxon told Mike Hosking that Steven Joyce, Bill English and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza


Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet as it celebrated the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide:
Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we have not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

