Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Warning For Next Government Of Hunger And Health Problems Plaguing Kiwi Children

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Six groups working at the front line of child poverty say the next government needs to show it is serious about tackling the issue by meeting with them as soon as possible and making it a top priority.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has committed to keeping the Child Poverty Reduction Act (2018) and halving child poverty by 2028.

But the groups say this will take a concerted effort in several areas, and none of the parties about to take power have revealed exactly how they plan to do this.

The groups, which have written an open letter calling for an urgent meeting, are: Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Methodist Alliance, Presbyterian Support New Zealand, Methodist Mission Northern, NZ Council of Christian Social Services and the Paediatric Society of New Zealand.

"We heard very little about child poverty during the election campaign, but the problems are real for many families," CPAG convener Alan Johnson said. "Overcoming poverty by redesigning important policies is how we create a future in which we thrive together."

A record almost half a million Kiwis each month rely on food handouts from charity. This will increase at Christmas. Food parcels are not the answer. Our whole food system is broken, and kids are suffering, Mr Johnson said.

"One in five Kiwi kids live in a household that regularly runs out of food. Their families can’t afford the vital nutrients to enable them to grow up and be healthy, productive adults."

Te Whatu Ora statistics this month show hospital admissions for babies and preschoolers for preventable illnesses are up more than 30 percent since June 2022.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The reality is that right now, our economic and retail systems are restricting many families who only want the best for their children. This makes overcoming child poverty the decent and compassionate thing to do," Mr Johnson said.

"Increasing food parcels is not the answer, tax cuts are not the answer, and neither are social supermarkets. We are calling for a bold approach to fix our broken system. A system under corporate control in which quality food is over-regulated, and inferior food is under-regulated. A system which results in food scarcity for most the most vulnerable children and their families.

"Our tamariki are our future, but for that to be true, they need to live good lives now, without the burden of poverty."

The organisations want Mr Luxon to meet with them, and forge a working relationship with him, and regularly check the pulse of the problem as he does with other lobby groups such as the business and farming communities.

In the words of the late Richie Poulton, Director of the Dunedin Study, there is one thing above all that prevents children from developing into healthy and happy adults: poverty.

"You can't really undo what happens during childhood. So the experience of intense or regular poverty is long-lasting …What do we need to address really importantly, really importantly? Poverty." - Richie Poulton

The groups have created a petition to show the incoming government how much New Zealanders care about children in poverty and to put pressure on them to meet with the groups on the front lines of the issue.

The petition can be found here.

The open letter can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 