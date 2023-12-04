Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

RACDS Urges Reconsideration On Smokefree

Monday, 4 December 2023, 1:40 pm
Press Release: RACDS

4 December 2023 – The Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons (RACDS) expresses deep concern regarding the recent decision by New Zealand's newly elected government to repeal the Smokefree Amendments Act. This unexpected reversal raises serious implications for oral health and overall well-being.

In 2023, approximately 8% of New Zealand adults continue to smoke daily, with Māori and Pacific people being twice as likely to smoke as other ethnicities. Smokers disproportionally come from low-socioeconomic communities and are often hardest to reach in terms of public health measures. Eliminating the smoking burden for future generations will improve the health and financial outcomes of New Zealanders. Specifically, there is clear evidence linking tobacco use to an increased risk of gum disease and tooth loss, cancers in the lips, mouth, and pharynx.

Smoking complicates the treatment of dental conditions, it hampers healing in the mouth and in the gums, and significantly increases the cost of care, especially for those least able to afford oral health care. The interconnected nature of oral health with overall health cannot be overstated. Smoking is not only a significant risk factor for oral health problems, especially mouth and throat cancer, but also contributes to systemic issues, including cardiovascular diseases and respiratory disorders, especially lung cancers. Too often, oral health problems and their complications then shift to the overburdened public health system.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Smoking remains a critical public health issue, particularly among the youth, and the Smokefree Amendments Act represented an essential step towards addressing this challenge. The recent decision jeopardises the health of the younger generation, who would have benefitted from the preventive measures embedded in such regulations.

The RACDS urges the New Zealand government to reconsider its position and prioritise the long-term health and well-being of its citizens. Preventive measures, including legislation to curb smoking, are essential components of a comprehensive public health strategy. By introducing and enforcing such measures, the government can actively contribute to a healthier population and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from RACDS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 