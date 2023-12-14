New Zealanders' Standard Of Living In Freefall

Responding to today’s release of the Q3 2023 GDP
figures, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“New Zealanders have years of economic
mismanagement by their government to thank for them getting
poorer and poorer by the day. In just the 3 months to
September alone, GDP per capita fell by an eye-watering
0.9%. With GDP per capita plummeting for the fourth quarter
in a row, our standard of living is in freefall.
“In
a country which already has one of the lowest productivity
levels in the developed world, an anti-growth government has
been doing everything it can to stifle innovation and
growth; this strategy is now bearing its sour fruit as New
Zealand is deep in the belly of a crippling per capita
recession.
“There’s no more time to waste, and the
simple fact of the matter is that Kiwis cannot afford three
more years of the same ruinous economic negligence. National
need to quit just paying lip service to the idea that an
economy should grow, and to do so they must commit to
significantly shrinking the cost of government and slashing
the red tape which is holding our country
back.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More
After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised... More
With Parliament now having passed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the coalition Government has met its 100-Day commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More
The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis... More
The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers and support investment that cuts climate pollution, He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr says. The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More
The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister... More