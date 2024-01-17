Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Working People Fear For Their Future And New Zealand’s

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The sixth annual CTU Mood of the Workforce survey shows working people are very worried about their incomes and rights under the new Government and fear the country becoming more economically and racially divided.

Figures from the survey, which gathered 2000 responses in less than a week, show that more than two-thirds of working people feel that new Government’s policies will make it harder to meet cost of living pressures. More than three quarters of respondents believe that the new Government’s policies will make it harder to secure a fair pay rise.

Many respondents voiced concerns that the current government does not represent their interests with some respondents raising fears that economic and racial division will increase as a consequence.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff says the results show working people are feeling insecure at work. “The feedback from this year’s survey is that many people are worried about the future of their jobs and well-being of their families.

“It’s clear the rushed and backwards looking repeal of employment legislation passed without consultation has signalled to working people that the Government does not care about their interests or the interests of most New Zealanders.

“These concerns are held across all age and gender cohorts in the results and are consistent across union members and non-union members.

“Both the survey responses and the comments indicate that many people feel they have fallen behind in the past year and that they expect this to get worse.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Reading through the hundreds of comments it’s clear that people want real change in New Zealand’s political and economic direction toward increased fairness and investment in people and their futures. That’s something all parties, in government and opposition, need to listen to.”

The results of the survey are available here

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Golriz Ghahraman: Resigning After Acting “in ways that are completely out of character”


“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting. It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them...
More

ALSO:


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 