Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Urgent Work Needed To Ensure All Children And Young People In State Care Are Safe

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 9:15 am
Press Release: Mana Mokopuna

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is calling for continued and urgent focus on ensuring all children and young people in state care are safe.


Oranga Tamariki released its annual report on the safety of children and young people in state care yesterday.


It shows that in the last year, more children and young people have experienced abuse and neglect while in state care compared to previous years, and the number of findings of harm in care has increased. This is despite fewer children and young people being in care.

The report, Safety of Children in Care covers the year to June 2023, and shows that 519 children in care experienced an incident ofharm. The report found a total of 895 incidences of harm, an increase from the previous year.

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says the incidences of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children and young people shown in today’s report, as well as neglect, are very concerning.

“Every child and young person in care should be safe – it’s their right. I acknowledge that for these children and young people that sit behind today’s published data, they haven’t experienced this – the system has let them down.

“Within the information shared in this report, I am highly concerned about the high numbers of mokopuna Māori who are experiencing harm in the care system, and I urge continued focus on partnership-based mahi with whānau, hapū and iwi.”

Dr Achmad says that Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission acknowledges the insights in Oranga Tamariki’s report and its self-assessment, also published yesterday, relating to the National Care Standards. They provide important information about the care system and what needs to change so that every child and young person in the Oranga Tamariki system experiences their full range of rights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“While some areas of work show improvement, the harm that mokopuna in care continue to suffer is unacceptable. As the independent advocate for all mokopuna in Aotearoa New Zealand, we want to see every child in our country growing up safe, loved and well – that includes every child and young person in state care. First and foremost, they are children and young people, and they must be safe when in the care of the state,” she says.

Today’s report shows that mokopuna aged 14 and older are experiencing more harm in the state care system. The safety of children and young people in residences is an issue that Mana Mokopuna - Children and Young People's Commission has consistently identified through regular monitoring of youth justice and care and protection residences across the motu.

An increase in harm to children in return and remain home placements over the past year also highlights the urgent need for improved assessment, planning and support in these situations – including for families and whānau before children and young people return home from care, as well as thorough and robust follow-up care for mokopuna and their whānau, as detailed in a recent report by Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor.

“I want to see every child and young person in the Oranga Tamariki system receiving the best possible care that enables them to be safe and to thrive. Every child and young person in care has the greatest potential, and their time in care should focus on enabling that to flourish, not cause further harm.

“I remain committed to working with Oranga Tamariki to further understand its work to urgently improve practice and strengthen working relationships with other agencies, to make sure all children and young people are safe in while in state care.”

Dr Achmad says Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is pleased to see Oranga Tamariki commit to refining its practice in its self-assessment report, and will be working closely as an oversight system partner to monitor its progress and advocate for the rights, interests, wellbeing and participation of mokopuna.

“As one of the three organisations tasked with providing oversight of the Oranga Tamariki System, our advocacy for and with children and young people in care will continue to strengthen, as we play our part to ensure every child and young person in care is safe and their inherent potential nurtured.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mana Mokopuna on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




David Seymour: State of the Nation 2024


Today I’d like to talk about the state of our nation, as our new government establishes itself at the start of 2024. It’s a story about the challenges outside our borders, how we can prepare inside them, and the role ACT plays in making sure we do. I’ve long said that our country has a long term political cycle. Periods of golden weather, like the 60s and early 70s, and the 90s and early 2000s, are followed by growing frustration, like the early 80s and early 2020s...
More

 
 

Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 