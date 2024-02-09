Police And Te Whatu Ora Need To Be Put Back In Their Lane

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s news that
the Police and Te Whatu Ora Health NZ allocated a $60,000
legal war chest to fight a Wellington pub owner – all for
the sake of a bar having to close an hour
earlier.
“CBD crime is growing, our health system is
a shambles, yet these zealots within the bureaucracy see fit
to play morality police and try to scapegoat responsible
hospitality operators,” says Connor Molloy, the
Taxpayers’ Union lifestyle economics
spokesman.
“This is bullying of a small business,
pure and simple. And it’s not like it is a one off. For
years, the Police – the Wellington Police in particular
– have ignored the constitutional convention that the
Police are there to enforce the law, not lobby. The Police
use their considerable power and resources to browbeat the
Council and District Licensing Committee.
“Given
this outrageous example, we will be seeking a meeting with
both the Police and Te Whatu Ora leadership to urge them to
pull their head in, ensure taxpayer money is going to core
services, and officials are staying in their
lane.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency... More
Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More
Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More
Government: High Court Judge Appointed Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More