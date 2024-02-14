Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt Must Deliver Increases To Minimum Wage That Keep Up With Inflation

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff is calling on the Government to deliver minimum wage increases that keep up with rising costs, in response to new inflation data released by Stats NZ today.

The data shows that food and housing prices have risen by far more than the minimum wage will. Food price inflation was at 4% for the year to January 2024, while rental price inflation was at 4.5%. This contrasts with the decision to only increase the minimum wage by 2%.

“This new data confirms that the Government’s decision to only adjust the minimum wage by 2% is in fact a cut in real terms, and this will put further pressure on the ability of families to get by during the cost-of-living crisis,” said Wagstaff.

“Wages not keeping up with inflation has a significant impact on workers having enough to afford rent, pay the bills, put good food on the table, and buy their kids what they need.

“All New Zealanders benefit from minimum wage increases because they drive up wages, local economies prosper, and our communities are safer and healthier.

“The NZCTU has launched a petition calling on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Workplace Relations to do the right thing and deliver minimum wage increases that don’t see New Zealand workers fall further behind.

“The minimum wage should equal the Living Wage, but at the very least, the Government must deliver annual increases to the minimum wage that lift low-paid workers’ incomes in real terms,” said Wagstaff.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

