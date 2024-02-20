Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Boycott Americarna - Taranaki Community Rejects Car Festival In The Middle Of A Climate Crisis

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:17 am
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

Climate Justice Taranaki, Palestinian Solidarity Taranaki and Better Streets Project are calling on the public and local schools to boycott this week’s Americarna.

Spanning four days from 21-24th February this year, Americarna will penetrate not only town centres, but rural villages and schools across Taranaki. Its founding principle ‘to celebrate American Car Culture’ has not changed since 2007.

“American car culture is the epitome of fossil fuel addiction and individualism. The car culture in Aotearoa has dominated our urban landscape and continues to marginalise those who can’t afford a car or those who would rather walk, cycle or take public transport. Really, how can we be celebrating American car culture in the middle of a climate emergency?” says Catherine Cheung of Climate Justice Taranaki.

"At a time when we are witnessing the mass slaughter and expulsion of Palestinians in Rafah and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, knowing the complicity of the US sending billions of dollars aiding and arming Israel, I find the brazen display of the American flag and the fossil fuelled Americarna celebration disturbing and distasteful," says Kate Cole of Palestine Solidarity Taranaki.

"In the US Midwest, the equivalent is called ‘Home Days’ and it is a homecoming celebration focused on people returning home to reconnect with their small community villages. The whole point is enjoying friends and family you grew up with, local bands, cake walks, baseball games, dunk the dolly, a parade ending in a parking lot of local old cars. I am all for celebrations, but it makes me sad to see that the emphasis on community and local festivity has been lost in translation," says Kristin D'Agostino of Better Streets Project.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Americarna organizers have planned three days of cruise routes, passing some fifty schools in Taranaki where they expect students to stand by, wave and cheer. We are asking schools to boycott this event by keeping their students in class where they belong. If teachers or parents want to allow their kids to participate, then make it a learning experience by explaining to them the impacts of transport pollution on human health and our life supporting climate. There are plenty of alternatives,” says Cheung.

New Zealand has one of the highest car ownership per capita in the world, 802 light vehicles for every 1,000 people in 2018, risen from 661 in 2001. In 2021, emission from road transport contributes to over 16 percent of NZ’s gross emissions. This has increased by 85 percent since 1990.

Background reading:

https://environment.govt.nz/publications/new-zealands-greenhouse-gas-inventory-19902021-snapshot/

https://www.transport.govt.nz/statistics-and-insights/road-transport/sheet/vehicle-ownership

https://www.ehinz.ac.nz/assets/Factsheets/Released_2020/NumberMotorVehicles_released022020.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Justice Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 