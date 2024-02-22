Child Poverty Worsens; Retiree Liz Greive Urges Other Pensioners With High Incomes To Help.

“The statistics released today show child poverty has worsened still further in New Zealand. The life and opportunities these children have are not what we, or even our children had. We must do better by them, which in turn, does better for the whole of New Zealand,” says former social worker and philanthropist Liz Greive.

“If the nearly 50,000 Kiwis collecting their superannuation who have taxable income over $100,000 could donate all or some of their Super to help lift Kiwi kids out of poverty, our partner charities would put it to effective use. I lay down a challenge, if you are able, to join me in giving a hand up to this generation of Kiwi kids”.

Share My Super, founded and 100% funded by Liz Greive, provides retirees who do not need all or part of their superannuation an opportunity to donate to the 11 partner charities, which are vetted and monitored for their effectiveness and impact.

Speaking on behalf of Share My Super, leading economics commentator Max Rashbrooke says: “The child poverty data out today shows that while real inroads were made pre-Covid, not enough was done during the pandemic and inflation spike to shield poor families from the damage. Since the cost-of-living crisis is ongoing for many families, especially those battling hardship, we need renewed action to tackle poverty”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

