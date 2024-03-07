Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Land Transport Policy Needs Long-term Stability

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Civil Contractors NZ

Civil Contractors New Zealand welcomes an increased focus on maintenance and renewals in the draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024-34, but warns against the long-term dangers of an increasingly politicised work programme.

CCNZ Chief Executive Alan Pollard said the businesses responsible for the construction and maintenance of the country’s transport infrastructure networks had been eagerly awaiting detail on how the new government’s vision would be put into action.

“It’s great to see the details on how the new Government plans to shape our transport networks. The new Government Policy Statement on Land Transport contains some great initiatives that our members are looking forward to working on in years to come.”

He said post-election had been a difficult time for contractors, who had seen major gaps while the work ahead was reconsidered and were eagerly awaiting details on the coming work programme so they could ready the required skills and equipment to get the work done.

The focus on roading renewals was welcome, although the wording around pothole prevention was a misnomer, as the work required would centre around renewing sections of road that were at risk of deterioration, not filling potholes, Mr Pollard said.

“I do think it’s important we call a spade a spade, and when construction and maintenance of the network is properly funded, road renewals should have very little to do with potholes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Investment in transport renewals and maintenance is particularly welcome. In recent times, day-to-day work has often fallen by the wayside in favour of glamour projects. Deterioration is the result, so it’s important we step up maintenance and renewals as soon as possible.”

Mr Pollard said other features of the GPS Land Transport to consider included focus on value for money rather than lowest cost, reducing the cost of bespoke planning and design, and how new funding and financing mechanisms would be put in place.

Particular attention was also needed on the interface between central and local government, as local government held responsibility for enabling infrastructure such as quarries and cleanfill sites as well as the construction and maintenance of local roads.

He said early contractor involvement would be a critical factor in ensuring designs were practical and could be achieved with the greatest efficiency possible, and CCNZ was looking forward to representation on the reinvigorated Roading Efficiency Group, which was originally formed following an industry submission on the GPS Land Transport 2011-21.

While there were positives in the proposed Land Transport Programme, Mr Pollard said there was ‘plenty in there that needed more work’, and warned increasing politicisation of the work programme could significantly disrupt progress.

“It is concerning to see increasing disruption to the work programme each time a new government is elected. What we really need is long-term vision to how we construct and maintain infrastructure, rather than spending half our time undoing what’s just been done.”

“Having a well-defined, committed, and funded programme of work is what gives the civil construction industry the confidence to invest in people and in new technologies. Taking a long-term view of infrastructure investment, de-politicising decision making and being innovative with infrastructure funding, need to be priorities for this government.”

He said the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and its 30-year Infrastructure Strategy could play a critical role, for instance in relation to alternative funding mechanisms.

“The government seems to be relying on antiquated funding methods of petrol tax and road user charges, whereas pre-election they were bullish about private capital, PPPs, and tolls.

“While it’s understandable they need funding to get the programme up and running, it is surprising they are leaving NZTA to explore alternative funding sources. Funding is an issue that affects all infrastructure investment, including water. A research-driven approach using someone like the Infrastructure Commission would be a better way to advance this thinking.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Civil Contractors NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 