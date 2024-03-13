Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman Publishes Latest OIA & LGOIMA Complaints Information

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has published his half-yearly data on Official Information Act (OIA) and Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) complaints.

The data covers the number of complaints received under each Act for the period 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023, as well as the number of complaints completed by the Ombudsman during this period.

The number of complaints received about the handling of requests by government agencies under the OIA was 758, a drop from 848 in the last six-month period. The top three types of complaints were refusals in full (189), partial refusals (174), and delays in making a decision (153).

Of the total received, 610 were from individuals, 80 from media and 41 from other sources.

A total of 52 complaints were received about school boards between 1 July 2023 and 31 December 2023 with half of those complaints relating to delays in making decisions or inadequate responses.

There was also a significant proportion of complaints about school boards in the previous six months (between 1 January and 30 June 2023) when 84 complaints were received including two bulk requests involving a number of schools.

There were 229 complaints under the LGOIMA between 1 July 2023 and 31 December 2023, up slightly on the last six-monthly period when 174 complaints were received.

Of the 229 LGOIMA complaints received, 195 were from individuals, 23 from media and 11 from other sources.

The top three types of complaints were delays in making decisions (72), refusals in full (48) and partial refusals (41).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

About the data

The data released by the Ombudsman concerns both OIA and LGOIMA complaints received and completed from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023. It includes information on the number of complaints received by Minister or agency, the nature of the complaint and type of complainant (media, private individual, etc). For the complaints completed, the data also includes the outcome of the complaint.

The data does not enable a direct comparison among agencies, as complaints data on its own does not give the full picture. The number of complaints received by the Ombudsman may be a very small proportion of the total number of OIA or LGOIMA requests received by an agency.

See the Ombudsman's complaints data

Read FAQs on Official information complaint data publications

Read more guidance

Shortly after the Ombudsman publishes complaints and outcomes data, the Public Service Commission publishes its own data on OIA requests received by agencies and their response times.

This data can be viewed here

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 