Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition Challenging Midwifery Scope Of Practice Heads To Parliament

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 6:02 pm
Press Release: The Conservative Network

A petition asking Parliament to investigate the New Zealand Midwifery Council’s removal of the words ‘woman’ and ‘baby’ from the revised Scope of Practice for Midwives is being presented to Parliament at 1pm, Tuesday, 9 April.

James Meager, National MP for Rangitata in Mid and South Canterbury, will accept the petition from Ashburton midwife Deb Hayes, who is one of his constituents.

Mrs Hayes wrote the petition in January 2024 and when it closed on 1 March, almost 7500 people had signed the petition, which shows the depth of feeling about the issue. Most petitions to the New Zealand Parliament receive fewer than 1000 signatures.

Mr Meager said that although he doesn’t have a particular view on the substance of the petition, it is a topic worth looking into.

“I’d like to congratulate the hard work of Debbie in bringing this petition and gathering over 7000 signatures in support. It is clearly an issue which is important to many New Zealanders, including those in Mid and South Canterbury, and one which we are happy to look into,” he said.

In March this year, the Midwifery Council added ‘women’ back into the Scope of Practice as a tag-on to the word ‘persons’.

Mrs Hayes said that although it was pleasing to see the Midwifery Council listened somewhat to the public about the language they wanted to see written in a document about women and babies, it was still disappointing that they didn’t listen to 90% of the stakeholders who disagreed with the revised Scope of Practice two years ago in the second of two rounds of consultation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Unfortunately, the new intended revised Scope of Practice is still a document that will likely be challenging from a legislative and regulatory perspective,” Mrs Hayes said.

“The lack of clarity in the translation of Midwife as ‘Kāhu Pokai’ in te reo Māori, and the large range of people (men, women and children) who are covered by the Scope’s wording of ‘women/persons and whanau’, appears to be a Scope for a Generalist Practitioner, not a Midwife with women and newborn babies at the centre of care.”

Mr Meager said he was happy to fulfil his role in receiving this petition and presenting it to the Parliament in his role as the local electorate MP for the petitioner.

“The removal of the words ‘women’ and ‘baby’ from a midwifery scope of practice does seem unusual, and inappropriate,” he said. “I understand that the Midwifery Council may already be making changes in this area, and this is something that Parliament can take into account when it considers the petition.”

Mr Meager chairs the Justice Select Committee and is a member of the Regulations Review Committee which oversees regulations of non-Parliamentary bodies, including bodies that set professional scopes of practice, to ensure these are fair and consistent with the law.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Conservative Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 