Kahungunu Iwi Condemns Weekend Violence

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Chair, Bayden Barber has condemned the shooting that took place after a rugby game between Tamatea and the Young Māori Party (YMP) over the weekend, “This sort of behaviour has no place in our community. Our sports grounds are supposed to be safe places for whānau to enjoy sport and recreation. The violence that took place over the weekend was disgraceful. We are very fortunate that no one was injured or worse by these actions.”

Barber met with Tamatea Club president, Stewart Whyte and members of his executive team this morning to better understand the situation, “Stu was very concerned about the events that took place over the weekend and had been in touch with the manager from YMP to express his remorse for what unfolded and to check that he and his players were ok. Tamatea Sports Club is devastated by what has happened.”

Barber has also met with Police liaison, John Tangaere to discuss the incident, “JT and his team are working through the investigation, so if anyone has any information please pass it on to the police. Gang violence is an unfortunate reality in our community. These are long-standing issues that require community-wide solutions. We have a hui-ā-iwi on April 26, so we will be raising this on the agenda.”

Barber, who played over 100 games for Tamatea is hopeful that this was a one-off incident, “In all the years I played rugby for Tamatea, I never witnessed anything like this. We can’t let this incident deter the community from enjoying our national game. Those who instigated this violence were not there for the rugby, nor were they connected to, or representative of Tamatea Sports Club or YMP. It seems that the instigators have taken this opportunity to push their own kaupapa.”

Despite the unfortunate events of the weekend, more must be done to ensure that players and spectators are safe before, during and after the games. Barber comments, “Clearly more work is needed on ground management and spectator safety. Stu and his team are meeting with the HB Rugby Union tonight so this will be the appropriate forum to discuss what the solutions are going forward.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a Mandated Iwi Organisation/Authority. Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi. We have 40,000 registered members. During the 2013 Census, 61,629 whānau indicated Kahungunu as their iwi. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

