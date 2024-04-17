Government Spending Still Driving Cost Of Living Skyward

Responding to today’s release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Domestic inflation is still punishing Kiwis, with non-tradeable inflation – the aspect most affected by reckless and inflationary government overspending – still sitting stubbornly high at 5.8%.

“Public spending has risen 84% in six years, and you only need to look at your bills at the end of the week to see the effect this has had on the price of household essentials.

“This is proof if ever she needed it that Nicola Willis must go further and faster in reining in the waste in Wellington. Struggling families need to see serious cuts to spending in the Budget next month, and it's long past time the 18,000 extra bureaucrats had their bubble burst.”

