"Heartless" Immigration Changes Show Govt Is Turning Its Back On Migrant Workers

Mikee Santos, Coordinator for the Union Network of Migrants (UNEMIG) has criticised new changes to the Accredited Employer Visa (AEWV) that mean visa holders under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) at levels 4 and 5 without a pathway to residency are no longer able to support work, visitor or student visa applications for their partners and dependent children.

Mr Santos said changes to the AEWV will take immediate effect and represent an abrupt and insensitive immigration policy change with no consultation from stakeholders, community groups and migrant advocates.

"Since this Government took office, Erica Stanford has failed to engage in good faith with community groups and migrant workers as Immigration Minister regarding her unexpected changes to immigration policy, which is a major disappointment following productive engagement with the last Government," said Mr Santos.

"Any migrant worker will agree that abrupt immigration changes will not only be costly, but heart-wrenching, as migrants plan their work and lives based on current immigration policy and create a long-term plan for them and for their partners and children."

"This sudden change is pulling the rug from underneath their feet, and the fall to the ground will be painful."

Migrant workers who hold AEWV roles at ANZSCO levels 4 and 5 include those working with steel, fixing, scaffolding, labouring, housekeeping, barista and wait staff. Mr Santos said migrant workers had been welcomed to Aotearoa during the Covid-19 pandemic due to worker shortages, and the Government’s new changes would leave many migrant workers out of pocket and in the dark regarding future plans to bring family members to the country.

"Politicians loved migrant labour when we needed it most, but now we’ve moved into an austerity period under the new Government, they are turning their backs on migrant workers and giving them no chance to have a say about their futures," said Mr Santos.

"They cannot continue to rule with a "my way or the highway" mentality - it’s ruthless and insensitive to the sacrifices many migrant workers have made on behalf of New Zealanders in recent years, filling the roles Kiwis could not when we needed it most."

"Stakeholders should be consulted, community talks should be held and migrant advocates should be part of this Government’s planning and shaping of immigration policies."

"Knee-jerk changes like this show no duty of care to the thousands of migrants who’ve made New Zealand their home and have been planning for a future here with their families."

