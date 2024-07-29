Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Insulation Matters: The Evidence For Keeping Our Improved Building Code Standards

Monday, 29 July 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

Any rollback of our insulation standards will cost industry, energy savings and our health according to public health researchers.

The Government is considering reducing the level of insulation required in new homes. In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard and co-authors lay out the evidence for retaining hard-won improvements to the Building Code.

“There is a 20-year history of solid research in Aotearoa New Zealand showing that insulation not only improves energy efficiency but also our health, with the benefits of insulation outweighing its costs,” says Dr Telfar Barnard

“Less insulation means more health sector costs and lower productivity. Even a top-up to existing insulation provides health benefits that make it worthwhile. The health and social benefits of insulation are nearly six times greater than the cost of the insulation,” she says.

The current H1 building code standards were introduced last year after extensive and exhaustive consultation. There was almost universal support for the increased standards. 

Increasing the thickness of insulation has meant changes in the manufacturing of insulation materials. However, Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ) analysis found a positive cost benefit. “Industry has already invested in manufacturing and stock to meet the new code,” says Dr Telfar-Barnard.

She points out that reversing these changes will take our insulation standards back to about half or even less of the levels required in places like Australia, Ireland and the UK.

© Scoop Media

